The Murray State Racers (3-4) battle the Austin Peay Governors (4-6) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Murray State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • The Governors are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 46.4% the Racers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Austin Peay has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Governors are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 190th.
  • The Governors' 68.1 points per game are 5.3 fewer points than the 73.4 the Racers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 73.4 points, Austin Peay is 4-0.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Austin Peay is averaging 21.5 more points per game at home (79.3) than on the road (57.8).
  • At home, the Governors allow 57.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 71.3.
  • At home, Austin Peay sinks 11.5 triples per game, 6.2 more than it averages away (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.3%) than away (28%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Morehead State L 61-50 F&M Bank Arena
12/2/2023 @ Tennessee State L 69-65 Gentry Complex
12/5/2023 Midway W 98-44 F&M Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Murray State - F&M Bank Arena
12/12/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
12/16/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena

