We have high school basketball competition in Wilson County, Tennessee today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Wilson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Donelson Christian Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Mount Juliet, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Juliet High School at Wilson Central High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8

7:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Lebanon, TN

Lebanon, TN Conference: 4A - Region 5 - District 9

4A - Region 5 - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Nashville Christian School at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 8

7:25 PM CT on December 8 Location: Lebanon, TN

Lebanon, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wilson Central High School