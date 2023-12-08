Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Williamson County, Tennessee today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Creek Wood High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Franklin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Cane Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Antioch, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brentwood Academy at Page High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Franklin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nolensville High School at Rockvale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Rockvale, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
