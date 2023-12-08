Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Shelby County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Haven Christian School at Central Baptist School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memphis Business Academy at Trezevant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 7 - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitehaven High School at Briarcrest Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Eads, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.