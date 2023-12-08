Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Perry County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perry County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Perry County High School at McEwen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: McEwen, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.