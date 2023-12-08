Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Morgan County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Morgan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wartburg Central High School at Oliver Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Oliver Springs, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakdale School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kingston, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunbright School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
