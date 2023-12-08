How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Today's NCAA Men's Soccer lineup has lots in store. Among those contests is West Virginia taking on Clemson.
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch West Virginia vs Clemson
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch NCAA Tournament, First Semifinal: Teams TBA
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Clemson vs West Virginia
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch NCAA Tournament, Second Semifinal: Teams TBA
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Oregon State vs Notre Dame
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Oregon State vs Notre Dame
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
