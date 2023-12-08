At FedExForum on Friday, December 8, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSE and BSNX.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNX

BSSE and BSNX Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves average 112.3 points per game (19th in the league) while giving up 105.3 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +140 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by seven points per game.

The Grizzlies have been outscored by five points per game (posting 106.4 points per game, 29th in league, while conceding 111.4 per outing, 10th in NBA) and have a -100 scoring differential.

These teams score 218.7 points per game between them, 4.2 more than this game's point total.

These two teams surrender 216.7 points per game combined, 2.2 more points than the total for this contest.

Minnesota has compiled an 11-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Grizzlies and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +10000 +5000 - Timberwolves +2500 +1300 -

