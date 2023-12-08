Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Greene County, Tennessee today? We have what you need below.
Greene County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hampton High School at South Greene High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Greeneville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
