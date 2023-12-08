Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Franklin County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Franklin County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lookout Valley Middle-High School at St. Andrew's - Sewanee School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Sewanee, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
