Desmond Bane could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Last time out, which was on December 6, Bane put up 49 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in a 116-102 win versus the Pistons.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Bane, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.1 23.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.2 Assists 5.5 5.4 6.2 PRA -- 35 34 PR -- 29.6 27.8 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.1



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Bane has made 9.2 shots per game, which accounts for 23.2% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 8.8 threes per game, or 22.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 20th in possessions per game with 102.8.

Conceding 105.3 points per contest, the Timberwolves are the best team in the NBA defensively.

The Timberwolves allow 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

Giving up 24.3 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have allowed 11.4 makes per game, seventh in the NBA.

Desmond Bane vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 34 13 2 4 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.