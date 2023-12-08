Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Davidson County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Donelson Christian Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Mount Juliet, TN
  • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Calloway County High School at Christ Presbyterian Academy

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nashville Christian School at Friendship Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Lebanon, TN
  • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ensworth High School at Hume-Fogg Magnet High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford STEM Magnet School at John Overton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Smyrna High School at Glencliff High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Antioch High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Antioch, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at East Nashville Magnet High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Livingston Academy at Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Whites Creek High School at McGavock High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

STEM Prep Academy at Valor Collegiate Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at LEAD Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Hillsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Maplewood High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ezell-Harding Christian School at Clarksville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Clarksville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodpasture Christian School at Davidson Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Cane Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Antioch, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Road Academy at University School of Nashville

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

