Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Davidson County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Donelson Christian Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Mount Juliet, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Calloway County High School at Christ Presbyterian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8

6:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Nashville Christian School at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 8

7:25 PM CT on December 8 Location: Lebanon, TN

Lebanon, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Ensworth High School at Hume-Fogg Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford STEM Magnet School at John Overton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Smyrna High School at Glencliff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Antioch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Antioch, TN

Antioch, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at East Nashville Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Livingston Academy at Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Whites Creek High School at McGavock High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

STEM Prep Academy at Valor Collegiate Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at LEAD Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Maplewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Ezell-Harding Christian School at Clarksville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodpasture Christian School at Davidson Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Cane Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Antioch, TN

Antioch, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Road Academy at University School of Nashville