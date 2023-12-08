Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cheatham County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Cheatham County, Tennessee today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Cheatham County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cheatham County Central High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Pleasant View, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stewart County High School at Harpeth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Kingston Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
