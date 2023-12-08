If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Benton County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Benton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Mary High School at Camden Central High School