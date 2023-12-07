If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Williamson County, Tennessee, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jonathan Edwards Classical Academy at Currey Ingram Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7

6:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Classical School at F.C. Boyd Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: McMinnville, TN

McMinnville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Brentwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7

7:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Christian Academy at Riverside Christian Academy