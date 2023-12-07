Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sullivan County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Sullivan County, Tennessee today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kingsport Area Christian Home Educators Association at Tri-Cities Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Blountville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.