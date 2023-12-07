The Nashville Predators, Roman Josi among them, face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Josi's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Roman Josi vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Josi has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 24:55 on the ice per game.

In five of 25 games this season, Josi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 14 of 25 games this year, Josi has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Josi has an assist in 11 of 25 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Josi hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Josi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Josi Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 25 Games 3 18 Points 0 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

