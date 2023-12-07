Sportsbooks have set player props for Anthony Davis, Brandon Ingram and others when the Los Angeles Lakers host the New Orleans Pelicans at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and truTV

TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -125)

Davis' 23 points per game average is 4.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 12.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Thursday's assist over/under (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -143) 7.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Thursday's over/under for LeBron James is 27.5. That is 2.8 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).

James has picked up 6.6 assists per game, 0.9 lower than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -179)

The 16.7 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 3.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Russell's assist average -- 6.5 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Russell averages 2.2 made three-pointers, 0.7 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +104)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Ingram on Thursday is 0.2 lower than his scoring average of 23.7.

He has grabbed 5.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (5.5).

Ingram's assist average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Thursday's prop bet (5.5).

Ingram has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: +102)

The 13.5 points prop bet set for Jonas Valanciunas on Thursday is 0.7 fewer points than his season scoring average (14.2).

He has averaged 1.4 less rebounds per game (9.1) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (10.5).

