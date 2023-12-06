The San Francisco Dons (5-3) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Francisco -2.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commodores Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt has played six games this season that have had more than 138.5 combined points scored.

Vanderbilt's games this year have had a 143.9-point total on average, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Vanderbilt has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

San Francisco has had more success against the spread than Vanderbilt this season, sporting an ATS record of 5-1-0, compared to the 3-5-0 record of Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Francisco 0 0% 78.1 149.4 61.8 134.4 142.2 Vanderbilt 6 75% 71.3 149.4 72.6 134.4 142.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

The Commodores score an average of 71.3 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 61.8 the Dons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.8 points, Vanderbilt is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Francisco 5-1-0 4-0 0-6-0 Vanderbilt 3-5-0 1-0 3-5-0

Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Francisco Vanderbilt 11-5 Home Record 14-6 5-6 Away Record 5-6 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-9-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.