The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) meet the San Francisco Dons (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)

Liam Robbins: 15.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 3.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 3.0 BLK Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

Manjon: 18.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Colin Smith: 9.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Evan Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tasos Kamateros: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Paul Lewis: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG San Francisco AVG San Francisco Rank 175th 71.9 Points Scored 76.2 68th 224th 71.5 Points Allowed 73.4 274th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 32.2 147th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 10.3 7th 304th 11.5 Assists 12.8 193rd 25th 10.1 Turnovers 13.1 294th

