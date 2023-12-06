How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The San Francisco Dons (5-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- Vanderbilt has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.3% from the field.
- The Dons are the rebounding team in the country, the Commodores rank 121st.
- The Commodores score an average of 71.3 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 61.8 the Dons give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 61.8 points, Vanderbilt is 4-4.
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Vanderbilt scored 2.2 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (73.4).
- In 2022-23, the Commodores allowed 11.6 fewer points per game at home (67.3) than on the road (78.9).
- Beyond the arc, Vanderbilt drained more triples on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (33.3%).
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arizona State
|L 82-67
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Boston College
|L 80-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 78-59
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/19/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
