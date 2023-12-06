How to Watch the Clippers vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) take the court against the Denver Nuggets (14-7) on December 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Clippers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Clippers Stats Insights
- The Clippers make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- Los Angeles has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 10th.
- The Clippers score just 2.5 more points per game (112.9) than the Nuggets allow (110.4).
- Los Angeles has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 110.4 points.
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Denver is 13-5 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 13th.
- The Nuggets' 114.5 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 109.7 the Clippers give up.
- Denver is 11-3 when it scores more than 109.7 points.
Clippers Home & Away Comparison
- The Clippers are averaging 111.2 points per game this year at home, which is 3.3 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (114.5).
- In 2023-24, Los Angeles is surrendering 103.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 115.4.
- In home games, the Clippers are sinking 0.6 more threes per game (12.1) than when playing on the road (11.5). They own the same three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (36.3%).
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets put up 121.8 points per game at home, 12.7 more than away (109.1). On defense they give up 110.8 per game, 0.6 more than on the road (110.2).
- At home Denver is allowing 110.8 points per game, 0.6 more than it is on the road (110.2).
- The Nuggets average 3.1 more assists per game at home (31.9) than on the road (28.8).
Clippers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mason Plumlee
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|Out
|Quadricep
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
