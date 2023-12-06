The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) take the court against the Denver Nuggets (14-7) on December 6, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Clippers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Los Angeles has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 10th.

The Clippers score just 2.5 more points per game (112.9) than the Nuggets allow (110.4).

Los Angeles has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 110.4 points.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Denver is 13-5 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Clippers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 13th.

The Nuggets' 114.5 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 109.7 the Clippers give up.

Denver is 11-3 when it scores more than 109.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

The Clippers are averaging 111.2 points per game this year at home, which is 3.3 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (114.5).

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is surrendering 103.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 115.4.

In home games, the Clippers are sinking 0.6 more threes per game (12.1) than when playing on the road (11.5). They own the same three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (36.3%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets put up 121.8 points per game at home, 12.7 more than away (109.1). On defense they give up 110.8 per game, 0.6 more than on the road (110.2).

At home Denver is allowing 110.8 points per game, 0.6 more than it is on the road (110.2).

The Nuggets average 3.1 more assists per game at home (31.9) than on the road (28.8).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clippers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mason Plumlee Out Knee Brandon Boston Jr. Out Quadricep

Nuggets Injuries