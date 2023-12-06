The Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-3) battle the Tennessee Volunteers (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Von Braun Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders' 68 points per game are 6.9 fewer points than the 74.9 the Volunteers allow.
  • Middle Tennessee has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.
  • The 78.5 points per game the Volunteers record are 18.6 more points than the Raiders allow (59.9).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 59.9 points, it is 4-2.
  • Middle Tennessee is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.
  • This season the Volunteers are shooting 42.1% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Raiders concede.
  • The Raiders make 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% more than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

  • Anastasiia Boldyreva: 14.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Savannah Wheeler: 13.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Ta'Mia Scott: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
  • Courtney Whitson: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)
  • Jalynn Gregory: 10.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 22.9 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (15-for-67)

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville W 81-74 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/29/2023 @ Houston W 70-45 Fertitta Center
12/3/2023 @ Belmont L 71-57 Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Tennessee - Von Braun Center
12/10/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/17/2023 SFA - Murphy Athletic Center

