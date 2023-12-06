How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-3) battle the Tennessee Volunteers (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Von Braun Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders' 68 points per game are 6.9 fewer points than the 74.9 the Volunteers allow.
- Middle Tennessee has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.
- The 78.5 points per game the Volunteers record are 18.6 more points than the Raiders allow (59.9).
- When Tennessee scores more than 59.9 points, it is 4-2.
- Middle Tennessee is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.
- This season the Volunteers are shooting 42.1% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Raiders concede.
- The Raiders make 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% more than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Middle Tennessee Leaders
- Anastasiia Boldyreva: 14.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Savannah Wheeler: 13.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Ta'Mia Scott: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
- Courtney Whitson: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)
- Jalynn Gregory: 10.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 22.9 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (15-for-67)
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|W 81-74
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Houston
|W 70-45
|Fertitta Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 71-57
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Von Braun Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/17/2023
|SFA
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
