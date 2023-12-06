The VCU Rams (4-4) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Tigers (5-2) at Stuart C. Siegel Center on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.

Memphis vs. VCU Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -1.5 142.5

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 total points.

Memphis has an average point total of 151.9 in its outings this year, 9.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

VCU's .500 ATS win percentage (4-4-0 ATS record) is higher than Memphis' .400 mark (2-3-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Memphis vs. VCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 3 60% 78.7 146.7 73.1 137.7 150.5 VCU 1 12.5% 68 146.7 64.6 137.7 138.4

Additional Memphis Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up 78.7 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 64.6 the Rams allow.

Memphis is 2-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Memphis vs. VCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 2-3-0 1-2 3-2-0 VCU 4-4-0 2-1 2-6-0

Memphis vs. VCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis VCU 13-2 Home Record 15-3 7-5 Away Record 8-3 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

