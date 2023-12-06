The VCU Rams (3-1) will meet the Memphis Tigers (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available via ESPNU.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Memphis vs. VCU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Memphis Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kendric Davis: 21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DeAndre Williams: 17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Elijah McCadden: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chandler Lawson: 5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Alex Lomax: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU Top Players (2022-23)

  • Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen DeLoach: 9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Jamir Watkins: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Brandon Johns Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jayden Nunn: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. VCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

VCU Rank VCU AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank
191st 70.9 Points Scored 79.4 21st
24th 62.9 Points Allowed 71.8 233rd
264th 30.3 Rebounds 32.2 147th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
310th 6.1 3pt Made 6.1 310th
179th 13 Assists 15.6 28th
283rd 12.9 Turnovers 13 291st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.