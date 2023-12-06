How to Watch Memphis vs. VCU on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers (5-2) face the VCU Rams (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Memphis vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Rams' opponents have hit.
- Memphis has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 218th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 225th.
- The Tigers put up 14.1 more points per game (78.7) than the Rams allow (64.6).
- Memphis has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 64.6 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Memphis scored 2.1 fewer points per game (79.9) than in away games (82.0).
- The Tigers allowed 70.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (78.3).
- When it comes to total threes made, Memphis fared worse at home last season, sinking 5.5 treys per game, compared to 6.3 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 34.6% three-point percentage at home and a 33.9% clip on the road.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Arkansas
|W 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Villanova
|L 79-63
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 80-77
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/6/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Clemson
|-
|FedExForum
