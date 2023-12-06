How to Watch the Lipscomb vs. Belmont Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (5-3) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lipscomb vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison
- The Bisons score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 64.0 the Bruins give up to opponents.
- Lipscomb is 4-1 when it scores more than 64.0 points.
- Belmont's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.
- The Bruins average 6.5 more points per game (69.4) than the Bisons allow (62.9).
- When Belmont totals more than 62.9 points, it is 5-0.
- When Lipscomb allows fewer than 69.4 points, it is 4-0.
- The Bruins are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Bisons concede to opponents (38.9%).
Lipscomb Leaders
- Bella Vinson: 12.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Aleah Sorrentino: 10.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%
- Blythe Pearson: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 31.9 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)
- Claira McGowan: 11.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Molly Heard: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
Lipscomb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 77-44
|Assembly Hall
|11/27/2023
|@ Mississippi Valley State
|W 64-55
|Harrison HPER Complex
|11/30/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|W 68-45
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/10/2023
|Johnson (TN)
|-
|Allen Arena
|12/14/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Allen Arena
