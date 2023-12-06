The Belmont Bruins (5-3) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison

  • The Bisons score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 64.0 the Bruins give up to opponents.
  • Lipscomb is 4-1 when it scores more than 64.0 points.
  • Belmont's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The Bruins average 6.5 more points per game (69.4) than the Bisons allow (62.9).
  • When Belmont totals more than 62.9 points, it is 5-0.
  • When Lipscomb allows fewer than 69.4 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Bruins are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Bisons concede to opponents (38.9%).

Lipscomb Leaders

  • Bella Vinson: 12.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
  • Aleah Sorrentino: 10.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%
  • Blythe Pearson: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 31.9 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)
  • Claira McGowan: 11.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
  • Molly Heard: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Indiana L 77-44 Assembly Hall
11/27/2023 @ Mississippi Valley State W 64-55 Harrison HPER Complex
11/30/2023 @ East Tennessee State W 68-45 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center
12/10/2023 Johnson (TN) - Allen Arena
12/14/2023 Chattanooga - Allen Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.