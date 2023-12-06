Wednesday's contest between the Belmont Bruins (5-3) and the Lipscomb Bisons (5-2) at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 70-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Belmont squad coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 6.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Bisons claimed a 68-45 victory against East Tennessee State.

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 70, Lipscomb 61

Other ASUN Predictions

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

The Bisons' best victory this season came against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 168) in our computer rankings. The Bisons brought home the 68-45 win on the road on November 30.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bruins are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 198th-most losses.

Lipscomb has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (four).

Lipscomb 2023-24 Best Wins

68-45 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 168) on November 30

77-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 197) on November 14

64-55 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 306) on November 27

77-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 321) on November 7

74-43 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 335) on November 17

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 12.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

12.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Aleah Sorrentino: 10.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%

10.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.5 FG% Blythe Pearson: 10.3 PTS, 2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

10.3 PTS, 2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53) Claira McGowan: 11.1 PTS, 42 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

11.1 PTS, 42 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Molly Heard: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game, with a +30 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.1 points per game (176th in college basketball) and give up 62.9 per contest (153rd in college basketball).

