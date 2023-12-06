Wednesday's game between the Belmont Bruins (6-3) and Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) squaring off at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 82-77 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Belmont, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Curb Event Center

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 82, Lipscomb 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Lipscomb vs. Belmont

Computer Predicted Spread: Belmont (-4.7)

Belmont (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 158.9

Belmont is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Lipscomb's 6-2-0 ATS record. The Bruins are 4-3-0 and the Bisons are 5-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons are outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game, with a +59 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.5 points per game (60th in college basketball) and give up 75.6 per outing (276th in college basketball).

Lipscomb is 280th in the nation at 30.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.8 fewer than the 35.5 its opponents average.

Lipscomb knocks down 9.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents. It shoots 38.1% from deep (43rd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.4%.

Lipscomb has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (131st in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 12.4 it forces (159th in college basketball).

