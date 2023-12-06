The Detroit Pistons (2-18) aim to break a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) on December 6, 2023.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies vs Pistons Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 22nd.

The Grizzlies average 12.2 fewer points per game (105.9) than the Pistons allow (118.1).

Memphis is 1-1 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are putting up 103.6 points per game in home games. In away games, they are faring better on offense, averaging 108.0 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Memphis is allowing 111.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 112.5.

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.1 more treys per game (12.8) than away from home (12.7). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to in away games (32.4%).

Grizzlies Injuries