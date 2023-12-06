How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-18) aim to break a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) on December 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Grizzlies vs Pistons Additional Info
|Grizzlies vs Pistons Injury Report
|Grizzlies vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Grizzlies vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Grizzlies vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
|Grizzlies vs Pistons Prediction
|Grizzlies vs Pistons Player Props
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- Memphis has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
- The Pistons are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 22nd.
- The Grizzlies average 12.2 fewer points per game (105.9) than the Pistons allow (118.1).
- Memphis is 1-1 when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are putting up 103.6 points per game in home games. In away games, they are faring better on offense, averaging 108.0 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Memphis is allowing 111.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 112.5.
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.1 more treys per game (12.8) than away from home (12.7). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to in away games (32.4%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Knee
|Jake LaRavia
|Out
|Eye
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Ankle
