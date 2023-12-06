The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) will attempt to end a four-game road skid when visiting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium, airing at 6:00 PM ET.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

East Tennessee State vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers score an average of 59.4 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 55.1 the East Tennessee State Buccaneers give up.

Charleston Southern has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 55.1 points.

East Tennessee State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.4 points.

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers average 19.6 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Charleston Southern Buccaneers give up (74.4).

This season the East Tennessee State Buccaneers are shooting 35.6% from the field, 6.3% lower than the Charleston Southern Buccaneers concede.

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers make 37.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% less than the East Tennessee State Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)

11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25) Nevaeh Brown: 10.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

10.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Jakhyia Davis: 5.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%

5.6 PTS, 42.9 FG% Breanne Beatty: 7 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)

7 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37) Courtney Moore: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

East Tennessee State Schedule