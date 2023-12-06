How to Watch the East Tennessee State vs. Charleston Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) will attempt to end a four-game road skid when visiting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium, airing at 6:00 PM ET.
East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Tennessee State vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Charleston Southern Buccaneers score an average of 59.4 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 55.1 the East Tennessee State Buccaneers give up.
- Charleston Southern has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 55.1 points.
- East Tennessee State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.4 points.
- The East Tennessee State Buccaneers average 19.6 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Charleston Southern Buccaneers give up (74.4).
- This season the East Tennessee State Buccaneers are shooting 35.6% from the field, 6.3% lower than the Charleston Southern Buccaneers concede.
- The Charleston Southern Buccaneers make 37.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% less than the East Tennessee State Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.
East Tennessee State Leaders
- Kendall Folley: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)
- Nevaeh Brown: 10.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Jakhyia Davis: 5.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%
- Breanne Beatty: 7 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)
- Courtney Moore: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
East Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 68-44
|Watsco Center
|11/30/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 68-45
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Morehead State
|W 56-52
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/6/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/10/2023
|Lees-McRae
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/14/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
