The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-5) play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. This contest will begin at 6:00 PM ET.

East Tennessee State vs. Charleston Southern Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Kendall Folley: 13.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nevaeh Brown: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jakhyia Davis: 6.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Journee McDaniel: 5.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Courtney Moore: 13.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

