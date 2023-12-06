Wednesday's contest that pits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-3) against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-53 in favor of East Tennessee State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 6.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers earned a 56-52 win over Morehead State.

East Tennessee State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

East Tennessee State vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 69, Charleston Southern 53

Other SoCon Predictions

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers picked up their best win of the season, a 55-35 victory over the Norfolk State Spartans, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 179) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories, but also tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

East Tennessee State 2023-24 Best Wins

55-35 over Norfolk State (No. 179) on November 24

56-52 on the road over Morehead State (No. 197) on December 3

72-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 248) on November 19

51-43 at home over Lafayette (No. 284) on November 11

49-45 on the road over Radford (No. 338) on November 15

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)

11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25) Nevaeh Brown: 10.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

10.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Jakhyia Davis: 5.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%

5.6 PTS, 42.9 FG% Breanne Beatty: 7 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)

7 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37) Courtney Moore: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers score 54.8 points per game (326th in college basketball) and give up 55.1 (47th in college basketball) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

