East Tennessee State vs. Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Wednesday's contest that pits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-3) against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-53 in favor of East Tennessee State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 6.
In their most recent outing on Sunday, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers earned a 56-52 win over Morehead State.
East Tennessee State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Tennessee State vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Tennessee State 69, Charleston Southern 53
Other SoCon Predictions
East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- On November 24, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers picked up their best win of the season, a 55-35 victory over the Norfolk State Spartans, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 179) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories, but also tied for the 32nd-most defeats.
East Tennessee State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 55-35 over Norfolk State (No. 179) on November 24
- 56-52 on the road over Morehead State (No. 197) on December 3
- 72-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 248) on November 19
- 51-43 at home over Lafayette (No. 284) on November 11
- 49-45 on the road over Radford (No. 338) on November 15
East Tennessee State Leaders
- Kendall Folley: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)
- Nevaeh Brown: 10.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Jakhyia Davis: 5.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%
- Breanne Beatty: 7 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)
- Courtney Moore: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
East Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The East Tennessee State Buccaneers score 54.8 points per game (326th in college basketball) and give up 55.1 (47th in college basketball) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
