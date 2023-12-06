Derrick Rose and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face off versus the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Rose, in his most recent appearance, had six points in a 108-94 win over the Mavericks.

In this piece we'll break down Rose's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Derrick Rose Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 9.7 Rebounds -- 2.0 Assists -- 3.1 PRA -- 14.8 PR -- 11.7



Derrick Rose Insights vs. the Pistons

Rose is responsible for attempting 4.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

Rose's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.8.

On defense, the Pistons have conceded 118.1 points per contest, which is 23rd-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Pistons are fifth in the NBA, giving up 42.2 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.1 assists per contest, the Pistons are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

Derrick Rose vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2022 25 5 3 2 1 0 1 11/11/2022 16 8 0 2 0 0 0 10/21/2022 16 13 3 6 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.