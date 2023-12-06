The Belmont Bruins (6-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Belmont vs. Lipscomb matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Belmont vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Belmont vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Belmont vs. Lipscomb Betting Trends

Belmont has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bruins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of seven times this season.

Lipscomb is 6-2-0 ATS this year.

Bisons games have hit the over five out of eight times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.