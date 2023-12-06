The Belmont Bruins (6-3) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Lipscomb Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bruins have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Bisons' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Belmont shoots higher than 43.5% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Bisons are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bruins sit at 234th.
  • The 82.2 points per game the Bruins average are 6.6 more points than the Bisons give up (75.6).
  • When Belmont totals more than 75.6 points, it is 6-2.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Belmont posted 79.2 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bruins allowed 68.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 72.9.
  • Belmont averaged 10.6 treys per game with a 40.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.0 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged in road games (8.6 threes per game, 36.3% three-point percentage).

Belmont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Lafayette W 79-69 Palestra
11/29/2023 @ Northern Iowa W 90-70 McLeod Center
12/2/2023 Valparaiso W 77-68 Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Lipscomb - Curb Event Center
12/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
12/16/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

