ASUN teams will be on Wednesday's college basketball schedule in four games, including the Lipscomb Bisons squaring off against the Belmont Bruins.

ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Miami (OH) RedHawks at Eastern Kentucky Colonels 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lipscomb Bisons at Belmont Bruins 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Bellarmine Knights 6:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Presbyterian Blue Hose at Queens (NC) Royals 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 -

