Tuesday's contest features the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) and the George Mason Patriots (7-1) facing off at Thompson-Boling Arena (on December 5) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-66 victory for Tennessee.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. George Mason Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 76, George Mason 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. George Mason

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-9.5)

Tennessee (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

Tennessee's record against the spread this season is 3-4-0, while George Mason's is 4-1-0. The Volunteers are 4-3-0 and the Patriots are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game with a +65 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.3 points per game (150th in college basketball) and give up 67 per outing (96th in college basketball).

The 34 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 150th in college basketball, and are 1.9 more than the 32.1 its opponents grab per outing.

Tennessee hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball) at a 33% rate (184th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make at a 29.7% rate.

The Volunteers average 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (157th in college basketball), and give up 84.1 points per 100 possessions (65th in college basketball).

Tennessee has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.1 per game (61st in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (128th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.