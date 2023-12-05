How to Watch Tennessee vs. George Mason on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the George Mason Patriots (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It will air at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Tennessee vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Patriots' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Tennessee shoots higher than 38.1% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Volunteers are the 151st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Patriots rank 79th.
- The Volunteers put up 76.3 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 64.8 the Patriots allow.
- Tennessee is 4-2 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Tennessee scored 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than it did when playing on the road (67.1).
- In home games, the Volunteers ceded 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than in road games (63.7).
- Tennessee made 7.6 threes per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in road games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.0% at home and 32.6% in away games.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|L 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|L 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/12/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
