Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Sumner County, Tennessee today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Page High School at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at White House Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: White House, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Community School at South Haven Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Springfield, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Beech High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White House Heritage High School at Cheatham County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Ashland City, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merrol Hyde Magnet School at Valor Collegiate Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gallatin High School at Hunters Lane High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 5 - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
