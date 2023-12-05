For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Spencer Stastney a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Spencer Stastney score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Stastney stats and insights

Stastney has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Stastney has zero points on the power play.

Stastney's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 85 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

