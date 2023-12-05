Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Rutherford County, Tennessee today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walker Valley High School at Central Magnet School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Stewarts Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakland High School at Upperman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Baxter, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
