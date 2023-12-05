Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Monroe County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meigs County High School at Sequoyah High School - Madisonville
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Madisonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenback School at Tellico Plains High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Tellico Plains, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
