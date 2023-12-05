If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Hamilton County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brainerd High School at Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: 2A - Region 2 - District 4

2A - Region 2 - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Silverdale Baptist Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Soddy-Daisy High School at Hixson High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Hixson, TN

Hixson, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Signal Mountain Middle High School at Red Bank High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ooltewah High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Ooltewah, TN

Ooltewah, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

McCallie School at Notre Dame High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattanooga High School at Lookout Valley Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattanooga Central High School at East Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sale Creek High School at Rockwood High School