Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Greene County, Tennessee, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Greene County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greeneville High School at Claiborne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: New Tazewell, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 1 - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson County High School at South Greene High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Greeneville, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 1 - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
