Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Claiborne County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Claiborne County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Claiborne County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greeneville High School at Claiborne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: New Tazewell, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 1 - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
