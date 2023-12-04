Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Robertson County, Tennessee today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Robertson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at South Haven Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Springfield, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheatham County Central High School at Greenbrier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Greenbrier, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
