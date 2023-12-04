If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Tennessee, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Silverdale Baptist Academy at St. Andrew's - Sewanee School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 4

4:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Sewanee, TN

Sewanee, TN Conference: Class A - East Region - District 2

Class A - East Region - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lookout Valley Middle-High School at Chattanooga Preparatory School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 4

6:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: 1A - Region 3 - District 5

1A - Region 3 - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sale Creek High School at Sequatchie County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 4

6:30 PM CT on December 4 Location: Dunlap, TN

Dunlap, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Christian Heritage at Notre Dame High School