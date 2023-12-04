Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Tennessee, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Silverdale Baptist Academy at St. Andrew's - Sewanee School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Sewanee, TN
- Conference: Class A - East Region - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lookout Valley Middle-High School at Chattanooga Preparatory School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sale Creek High School at Sequatchie County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Dunlap, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Heritage at Notre Dame High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
