How to Watch the Vanderbilt vs. Louisiana Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-5) will attempt to end a five-game losing skid when visiting the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Vanderbilt vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Techsters put up only 3.2 more points per game (64.7) than the Commodores give up (61.5).
- Louisiana Tech has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.
- Vanderbilt is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 64.7 points.
- The 75.5 points per game the Commodores score are 9.1 more points than the Lady Techsters give up (66.4).
- Vanderbilt is 7-0 when scoring more than 66.4 points.
- When Louisiana Tech allows fewer than 75.5 points, it is 2-2.
- The Commodores shoot 42.3% from the field, only 0.4% higher than the Lady Techsters concede defensively.
Vanderbilt Leaders
- Jordyn Cambridge: 14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.5 STL, 41.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
- Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK, 54.2 FG%
- Jordyn Oliver: 6.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 60.0 FG%
- Iyana Moore: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
- Khamil Pierre: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Iowa State
|W 68-53
|South Point Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 68-64
|South Point Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ NC State
|L 70-62
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.