The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-5) will attempt to end a five-game losing skid when visiting the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters put up only 3.2 more points per game (64.7) than the Commodores give up (61.5).

Louisiana Tech has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.

Vanderbilt is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 64.7 points.

The 75.5 points per game the Commodores score are 9.1 more points than the Lady Techsters give up (66.4).

Vanderbilt is 7-0 when scoring more than 66.4 points.

When Louisiana Tech allows fewer than 75.5 points, it is 2-2.

The Commodores shoot 42.3% from the field, only 0.4% higher than the Lady Techsters concede defensively.

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.5 STL, 41.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK, 54.2 FG%

Jordyn Oliver: 6.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 60.0 FG%

Iyana Moore: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

Khamil Pierre: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%

