Travis Kelce vs. the Packers' Defense: Week 13 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:34 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
At Lambeau Field in Week 13, the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce will be lined up against the Green Bay Packers pass defense and Rudy Ford. See below for more stats and insights on this intriguing matchup.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers
|101.2
|10.1
|2
|72
|9.83
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Travis Kelce vs. Rudy Ford Insights
Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense
- Travis Kelce leads his squad with 732 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 70 catches (out of 88 targets) and scored five touchdowns.
- In terms of passing yards, Kansas City has the eighth-most in the NFL, with 2,843 (258.5 per game).
- The Chiefs put up 23.3 points per game, 13th in the NFL.
- Kansas City is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 37.9 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Chiefs are throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 61 total red-zone pass attempts (55% red-zone pass rate).
Rudy Ford & the Packers' Defense
- Rudy Ford has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 58 tackles and four passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay's defense has been locking things down this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 2,256 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks sixth with 12 passing touchdowns allowed.
- This year, the Packers' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 224 points allowed (20.4 per game).
- Green Bay has allowed two players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Packers have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Travis Kelce vs. Rudy Ford Advanced Stats
|Travis Kelce
|Rudy Ford
|Rec. Targets
|88
|21
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|70
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.5
|13
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|732
|58
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|73.2
|7.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|319
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|13
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.